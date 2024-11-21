Government lists 16 bills including waqf bill for winter session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: As Parliament gears up for a stormy start next week over the Adani issue, the government has listed 16 bills, including one to amend the waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session.

The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya.

The bills pending in the Lok Sabha include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to Lok Sabha.

The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session.

Opposition members on the panel are demanding an extension in the timeline to submit its report.

They have alleged that committee chair Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP, is bulldozing the committee meetings and have sought the intervention of Speaker Om Birla.

The presentation, discussion and voting on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25 has also been listed.

The session concludes on December 20.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, also a new draft law planned by the government, seeks to ensure compliance with India's obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party.

Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.