Himachal HC orders closure of 18 loss-making HPTDC properties, BJP blames Congress

CHANDIGARH: BJP and the Congress are at odds after the Himachal Pradesh HC ordered the closure of 18 hotels run by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) citing hefty loss and poor occupancy.

In response, the state government has decided to seek a review of the HC order, adding that it would submit a plan to renovate these run-down units and make them profitable.

A single-judge bench constitued by Justice Ajay Mohan Goel on Tuesday said that HPTDC properties should be shut down by November 25 while hearing a petition related to retired employees of the corporation not being given financial benefits. The judge directed that the Managing Director of the corporation would be personally responsible for ensuring the enforcement of the order.

The HPTDC operates a total of 56 hotels in the state, many of which have been running losses for many years. The corporation has also had difficulties in paying salaries and pensions, and the matter of service benefits of pensioners is also pending in court.

Lashing out at the Congress government, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma from Naina Devi alleged that the ruling government is promoting mafia activity in the state.

"The adverse court orders clearly indicate that the Congress regime has failed on all fronts during its two-year rule. The High Court order for closure of so many HP Tourism Development Corporation hotels is yet another reflection on the poor governance under Congress," he said.

He further questioned whether the government will challenge the HC order or lease out the hotels in compliance. He sought an explanation from the CM regarding this issue.