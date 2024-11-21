Manipur: Meitei organisations protest re-imposition of AFSPA as government relaxes curfew in four districts

IMPHAL: Several Meitei organisations on Thursday organised demonstrations and rallies in various parts of the Imphal valley against the re-imposition of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state. The protesters also demanded prompt action against the members of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar group who were allegedly responsible for the killing of six civilians including three women and three children from Jiribam.

The protesters, belonging to organisations such as Meira Paibis held sit-ins against the re-imposition of AFSPA in areas falling under six police stations of the state.

The Centre on November 14 re-imposed the AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas, including Jiribam.

At present, the entire state, except for the areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, is under AFSPA.

Employees of a car showroom in the state capital also demonstrated condemning a gun attack by unknown miscreants on early Wednesday at the outlet.

Police said gunmen had fired a few rounds into the office and inside the showroom damaging at least one vehicle.

A rally was also taken from Waikhom Mani College to Thoubal Mela ground in Thoubal district covering a distance of nearly 2 km, to protest against the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state.

A number of organisations including All Thoubal United Clubs Organisation organised the rally.