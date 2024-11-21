‘Biased’ resolution: Manipur Kuki-Zo MLAs slam NDA colleagues

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, slammed a section of NDA legislators, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, for their resolution calling for “mass operations” against the Kuki militants responsible for the recent killing of six civilians, including three children, in Jiribam.

In a joint statement, the Kuki-Zo MLAs said the resolution on mass operations against only one community is biased. They insisted that the operations must be conducted across the state to recover the illegal arms from all militia groups.

On the NDA legislators’ resolution to urge the Centre to review the imposition of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six polling station areas, the Kuki-Zo MLAs said the imposition of AFSPA needs immediate review to extend the Act to the remaining 13 police jurisdictions within Manipur/Imphal valley to facilitate the recovery of over 6,000 sophisticated weapons looted by "Meitei militia" since May 3, 2023.

This is a long overdue action required to contain the violence, they said, adding the resolution seeking the handing over of cases relating to the death of six civilians in Jiribam to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also smacked of a 'communalised state'.