Protesters storm residences of two Manipur ministers, three MLAs over killing of six persons, curfew clamped

GUWAHATI: Massive protests erupted in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Saturday after the bodies of six persons, believed to be among those reported missing from Jiribam district on Monday, were recovered from a river near the Assam-Manipur border.
In response to the unrest, the state government temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services in seven “affected” districts in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated hills. Additionally, a curfew was imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts.
Protestors targeted the residences of several MLAs, causing significant property damage and setting vehicles ablaze. Among those targeted was the home of RK Imo, son-in-law of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The unrest stems from growing anger against elected representatives for their perceived inability to control the escalating violence. Speculation is rife that several BJP legislators might resign on Sunday.
The influential Meitei organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, announced a civil disobedience movement starting Saturday.
The six missing individuals—three women and three children, including an infant—had been unaccounted for since a gunfight in Jiribam district on Monday, in which CRPF and police personnel killed ten alleged “militants”. Kuki-Zo organisations claimed those killed were “village volunteers”.
Three bodies were recovered on Friday, with the remaining three found on Saturday. All six were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam’s Cachar district for post-mortem. Earlier, the state government confirmed that three of the bodies were of the missing persons.
Tensions had been mounting across the Imphal Valley since Friday night, following reports of the first three bodies being discovered. By Saturday morning, protestors, including women, were blocking roads and burning tyres in various parts of the valley. The protests intensified when news of the additional three bodies surfaced. Police resorted to using force to control the crowds, leading to scuffles in several areas.
Businesses shut their doors following the protests, and schools and colleges remained closed, as the government had declared a holiday earlier in the day.
In a related development, Kuki-Zo protestors outside SMCH in Silchar pelted stones at security personnel while demanding custody of the bodies of ten “village volunteers” killed on Monday. The security forces used force to disperse the crowd, leaving some injured. Later, the bodies were airlifted to Churachandpur in Manipur.
The Kuki-Zo organisation Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum expressed displeasure at the central government’s decision to airlift the bodies instead of transporting them by road, as requested by the community.
The Mizoram government expressed sadness over the ongoing violence in Manipur and urged all parties to avoid actions that could incite communal incidents in Mizoram.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) acknowledged the fragile security situation in Manipur. “Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence, leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order. All security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action will be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. Important cases have been handed over to NIA for effective investigation,” the MHA said in a statement.
The situation remains tense, with both communities calling for justice amidst a backdrop of escalating violence.