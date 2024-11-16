Protesters storm residences of two Manipur ministers, three MLAs over killing of six persons, curfew clamped

GUWAHATI: Massive protests erupted in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Saturday after the bodies of six persons, believed to be among those reported missing from Jiribam district on Monday, were recovered from a river near the Assam-Manipur border.

In response to the unrest, the state government temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services in seven “affected” districts in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated hills. Additionally, a curfew was imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts.

Protestors targeted the residences of several MLAs, causing significant property damage and setting vehicles ablaze. Among those targeted was the home of RK Imo, son-in-law of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The unrest stems from growing anger against elected representatives for their perceived inability to control the escalating violence. Speculation is rife that several BJP legislators might resign on Sunday.

The influential Meitei organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, announced a civil disobedience movement starting Saturday.

The six missing individuals—three women and three children, including an infant—had been unaccounted for since a gunfight in Jiribam district on Monday, in which CRPF and police personnel killed ten alleged “militants”. Kuki-Zo organisations claimed those killed were “village volunteers”.

Three bodies were recovered on Friday, with the remaining three found on Saturday. All six were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam’s Cachar district for post-mortem. Earlier, the state government confirmed that three of the bodies were of the missing persons.

Tensions had been mounting across the Imphal Valley since Friday night, following reports of the first three bodies being discovered. By Saturday morning, protestors, including women, were blocking roads and burning tyres in various parts of the valley. The protests intensified when news of the additional three bodies surfaced. Police resorted to using force to control the crowds, leading to scuffles in several areas.