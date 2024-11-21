Pro-incumbency led to rise in vote percentage in Maharashtra; Mahayuti will form govt: Fadnavis

NAGPUR:Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attributed the rise in the voting percentage in the state assembly polls to "pro-incumbency" and the feeling of "affinity" the voters had towards the Mahayuti government.

The increase in the voter turnout would benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ruling allies, he said, expressing confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would form the next government in the state.

An estimated 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections held on Wednesday.

The figures are provisional, election officials said, adding that 61.74 per cent of polling was recorded in the 2019 assembly elections in the state.

In the assembly polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made a determined bid to retain power, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition hopes to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.