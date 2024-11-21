SC to hear PIL seeking ban on derogatory jokes targetting the Sikh community

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to hear a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner Harvinder Kaur Chaudhary seeking a ban on websites spreading jokes portraying the 'Sardar' community as people of "low intellect, stupid and foolish".

"This is an important issue. We will hear it after 8 weeks," a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan, said.

Chowdhury argued before the apex court that through such jokes, websites portray Sikhs as "unintelligent", "foolish" and "naïve", making them an easy target for ridicule and racial abuse. Chaudhary further said that when she was in the High Court, she faced this.

"There are two interim applications. Women are being ridiculed for their attire. The children are being bullied by schoolmates. We suffer from the drop of thought. The jokes affect the human mind. A major problem is virtual bullying," she told the apex Court.