Congress appoints observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand for post-election scenarios

Most exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.
A file photo of a Congress supporter waving the party flag during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: A day before the assembly poll results, the Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge deputed Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and G Parameshwara as AICC observers to Maharashtra and Jharkhand with immediate effect, a party statement said.

For Jharkhand, Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru have been named observers.

Most exit polls have predicted victory for the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the western state.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance is in power in Maharashtra while the JMM-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.

The counting of votes would take place on November 23 for the single-phase Maharashtra election held on Wednesday and the two-phase voting in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20.

