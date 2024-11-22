MVA is united, will decide on Maharashtra CM post within a day: Sachin Pilot

In Jharkhand, a sitting CM was put behind bars on some grounds and ultimately got relief from the Supreme Court.

This kind of misuse of central agencies has not gone down well with the electorate of the state, he said.

"The BJP doesn't have a credible face in Jharkhand. I think in both the states, the INDIA bloc partners are in a good position to form governments," Pilot told PTI.

Talking about the impact of polls on the central government in case the INDIA bloc wins in the two states, he said, "It is not our job to make the government stable and unstable, it is the contradictions within their alliance that will end up doing that."

"On many issues on, the allies of the NDA are not in agreement. We have seen many bills in Parliament that have been withdrawn, there is lack of consensus, lack of discussion that the ruling alliance has been used to in the last 10 years," Pilot said.

The results in the Lok Sabha in Maharashtra saw an overwhelming defeat of the BJP and it was reflective of the mood in Maharashtra and it is bound to continue, he said.

Asked whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents -- the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) -- would be able to decide on a CM face amicably in case they get a majority, he said, "Running for the chair is what the BJP and its allies are doing. All of us had decided that let us first get a majority and within a day we will decide who will get what position."

It is really not that important for any of the MVA alliance partners to stake claims and none has done that, he said.

"We have been very mature about this because people's interests are far more important than individual interests. But what is more surprising is that the sitting CM has not been projected because Mr. Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Mr. Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) both are uncomfortable with the current CM and that was openly on display during the campaign," he claimed.

"Everyone is seasoned in the MVA. Mr (Sharad) Pawar is a multiple time CM, Mr. (Uddhav) Thackeray too has been CM before and the Congress had a historically strong presence in Maharashtra.

So three very mature parties were fighting together, who gets what position is not going to be an issue at all, it will be resolved earliest once we get a majority," Pilot said.

"It will not take more than a day once we get a majority to figure out who will get what position," he added.