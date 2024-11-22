Manipur Minister fortifies ancestral home after mob attack

Recalling the events of November 16, when the mob stormed and vandalised the houses of several legislators, Susindro explained: "I was not present on that day. During the afternoon, a large number of women and elders came, and my family members spoke with them before they left."

He continued: "After sunset, around 6:30 pm, a mob of around 3,000 people, mostly men, attempted to barge in and fired gunshots at my residence. My security forces, including the BSF, asked what should be done, to which I told them not to cause any harm to the mob. However, to disperse them, they fired in the air."

"We have a constitutional and legal right to protect our lives and properties if attacked by miscreants," the minister added.

The incident occurred on the same day that the residences of three Manipur ministers and nine MLAs were attacked by protestors following the recovery of the bodies of six missing persons.