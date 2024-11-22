Omar Abdullah calls for transparent probe into alleged custodial torture of civilians by Army in JK's Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: The alleged torture of five civilians by Army personnel in Kishtwar has triggered angry reactions from various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, notably from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has demanded a transparent investigation and court martial for those found guilty.

Abdullah's reaction comes a day after the Nagrota-based XV Corps' announced an inquiry into claims of brutal torture inflicted on five residents of Kuath village in the region.

Disturbing footage circulating online showed the individuals struggling to walk, their faces marked with injuries.

According to media reports, the daily wage labourers were called for interrogation to the base of Rashtriya Rifles in the Mughal Maidan area of Kishtwar district on the morning of November 20. They were released hours later with signs of brutal torture on their bodies. Some of them had to be carried on the shoulders.

Acknowledging the reports regarding the mistreatment of civilians, The White Knight Corps informed that "An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow-up action will be ensured."

Abdullah, speaking to reporters, expressed the need for a thorough and transparent investigation.

"If there is evidence against the soldiers involved, they should be court-martialed and punished," he asserted, lamenting the repeated nature of such incidents.

"It is unfortunate that our people have not learned anything from the past," the chief minister added, recalling previous cases where civilians faced severe consequences.

"This is not the first such incident when people have been called to camps and beaten. I thank God that none of them have lost their precious lives. We have witnessed such incidents in the past where people have been called to police camps and they have lost their precious lives to torture," Abdullah said.