Priyanka joining forces with Rahul in Parliament will give 'sleepless nights' to BJP: Sachin Pilot

NEW DELHI: Predicting a big win for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Friday said her joining forces with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament will "certainly give sleepless nights" to the BJP and the NDA.

In an interview with PTI a day before the poll results, Pilot said, "We are looking at a historic win for Priyanka ji from Wayanad."

"She has been working in the party for many years now and campaigned extensively for Rahul ji, Sonia ji and even Rajiv ji at one point in time, so she is very well connected with the party workers across the country," the former Union minister said.

As the general secretary of the party, she has shown her capacity to motivate the cadre, Pilot said.

She is a very popular face across the country and will be a fine advocate not only for people in Kerala but as a voice for women and young people in Parliament, he told PTI.