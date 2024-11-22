Uttarakhand HC issues directives amid rising tensions over demands to demolish 55-Year-old mosque in Uttarkashi

DEHRADUN: In a significant development, the ongoing agitation by Hindu outfits demanding the demolition of a 55-year-old mosque in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, has escalated to the Nainital High Court.

On Friday, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal heard a petition related to the case. Following the proceedings, the court issued directives to the state government and the Director General of police, emphasizing the need to maintain peace and security in the region.

In a hearing before the division bench of the High Court on Friday, senior counsels Dr. Kartikey Hari Gupta, Imran Ali Khan, Pallavi Bahuguna, Rafat Munir Ali, and Irum Zeba, representing the petitioners, raised serious concerns regarding hate speech directed at Muslims.

"The members of the Sanyukt Sanatan Dharam Raksha Sangh and their associates have engaged in extreme hate speech against Muslims and the mosque," they argued, emphasizing that such actions are in violation of the directions issued by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the case of Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay v. Union of India Others.

The 'Alpsankhayak Seva Samiti' has filed a writ petition asserting that "the Jama Masjid on Bhatwari Road in Uttarkashi was constructed in 1969 on privately purchased land." The petition further states that "in 1986, the Assistant Waqf Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh conducted an inquiry and confirmed that a mosque existed on Khasra No. 2223, built by members of the Muslim community using charitable funds." Additionally, the Waqf Commissioner’s report certified that "the mosque is actively used by the Sunni community."

The petitioners asserted, "In 1987, the Jama Masjid on Bhatwari Road was officially registered as a Waqf property. However, in September 2024, the Hindu outfit leaders —Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Swami Darshan Bharti, Sonu Singh Negi, Lakhpat Singh Bhandari, and Anuj Walia—who identify themselves as members of the Sanyukt Sanatan Dharam Raksha Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, began threatening to demolish the mosque."