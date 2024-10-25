Unrest in Uttarkashi over anti-mosque protest: Prohibitory orders imposed

DEHRADUN: Protests have intensified in Uttarkashi, with Hindu organizations demanding the demolition of a mosque, alleging that it was constructed on government land without proper authorization.

Protesters claim the mosque was illegally built, heightening tensions in the region.

District authorities have imposed prohibitory orders to curb violence and restore order. However, the administration has clarified that the mosque in question is situated on private land owned by the local Muslim community, contradicting the claims of the demonstrators.

The situation worsened on Thursday when police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the protestors, resulting in injuries to several individuals. In response, Hindu groups called for a complete shutdown on Friday, escalating the unrest further.

A peaceful rally led by Swami Darshan Bharti, founder of the Devbhumi Raksha Abhiyan, questioning the legitimacy of the mosque in Uttarkashi’s Barahahat area, spiralled out of control on Thursday evening. The situation turned violent when Swami Bharti was injured during a stone-pelting incident at the rally, requiring four stitches on his head.

This incident is the latest in a series of communal tensions in Uttarkashi, where Hindutva organizations have been demanding the removal of Muslim families from the area. In earlier instances, posters were displayed calling for Muslims to vacate their homes, and hate speeches by local leaders have further fueled communal disharmony.

Uttarkashi Police Superintendent Amit Srivastava assured that "the situation is fully under control. We will take stern action against those spreading rumors. The peace and tranquility of the area will be maintained at all costs."

To prevent further escalation, additional police forces were deployed in sensitive areas of Uttarkashi on Friday. Authorities are taking proactive steps to prevent disturbances and ensure public safety in the region.