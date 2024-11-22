Who’s got Maha edge? High rural vote count key

MUMBAI: The rise in voting by almost 4% in the Maharashtra assembly elections against the 2019 figures has led the state’s political adversaries to claim an edge over each other.

According to the Election Commission, 65.2% voting took place in Wednesday’s polls. The count was 61.4% in 2019. In the Lok Sabha elections, 61.39% polling was reported. The voter turnout in the Assembly polls has turned out the highest in three decades. The state last recorded a higher turnout in 1995, with 71.7%.

In Wednesday’s voting, 97.02 million voters were eligible to vote across 288 constituencies. Rural areas, known for higher voter engagement, led the way, with the Karvir constituency in Kolhapur topping the charts at 84.79%. Gadchiroli district also recorded voter participation at 73.68%.

In contrast, urban centres such as Mumbai recorded 52.07% turnout, while Mumbai Suburban recorded 55.77% and Thane 56.05%. Mumbai’s Colaba constituency improved from 40% in 2019 to 44.49% this election.