Manipur: Two more arrested for arson at residences of MLAs

GUWAHATI: Manipur police arrested two more persons in connection with the recent attacks on the houses of ministers and MLAs, mostly from ruling BJP, in the Imphal valley.
The arrested persons were identified as Khumukcham Raman Singh (45) and Keithellakpam Robi Singh (29).
The police said they were arrested "in connection with the damage/arson of properties of elected members."Earlier, 32 others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incidents.
The attacks targeting the houses and properties of over a dozen ministers and MLAs followed the killings of six Meiteis – three women and three children, including an eight-month-old – by alleged Kuki militants in the Jiribam district.
Irate mobs had targeted the legislators for failing to check the escalating violence. In the wake of the attacks, some ministers and MLAs built bunkers at their houses while the government heightened their security.
Meanwhile, the police issued a clarification on the deployment of CAPF companies.In a post on X, the police said, "MHA had ordered for some companies of CAPF for deployment in Manipur for law-and-order duty. In total, 288 companies of CAPF are being deployed in the State. Some media are reporting that an additional 10,000 more soldiers are being sent by the Centre. It is to clarify that these are not additional deployments, but as ordered earlier by MHA."