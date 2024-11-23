Manipur: Two more arrested for arson at residences of MLAs

GUWAHATI: Manipur police arrested two more persons in connection with the recent attacks on the houses of ministers and MLAs, mostly from ruling BJP, in the Imphal valley.

The arrested persons were identified as Khumukcham Raman Singh (45) and Keithellakpam Robi Singh (29).

The police said they were arrested "in connection with the damage/arson of properties of elected members."Earlier, 32 others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incidents.