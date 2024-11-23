Poll results to set tone for Opposition strategy in House

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for a stormy Parliament session from Monday, with the Opposition planning to attack the Modi government over business tycoon Gautam Adani’s indictment in the US over bribery and security fraud charges. Apart from the Adani row, the crisis in Manipur and Waqf (Amendment Bill) 2024 also figure prominently on the Opposition agenda during the winter session.

However, Opposition leaders admit that the results of the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections, set to be out on Saturday, will decide the tone and tenor of the session.

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior Congress leader said that the Opposition strategy will be chalked out only after the all-party meeting on Sunday. “The US indictment of Adani is the main issue on our agenda. But our strategy depends on how the government responds to our demands in the all-party meeting on Sunday. Crucial decisions will be taken after the meeting,” he said.