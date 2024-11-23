Poll results to set tone for Opposition strategy in House

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for a stormy Parliament session from Monday, with the Opposition planning to attack the Modi government over business tycoon Gautam Adani’s indictment in the US over bribery and security fraud charges. Apart from the Adani row, the crisis in Manipur and Waqf (Amendment Bill) 2024 also figure prominently on the Opposition agenda during the winter session.
However, Opposition leaders admit that the results of the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections, set to be out on Saturday, will decide the tone and tenor of the session.
Speaking to this newspaper, a senior Congress leader said that the Opposition strategy will be chalked out only after the all-party meeting on Sunday. “The US indictment of Adani is the main issue on our agenda. But our strategy depends on how the government responds to our demands in the all-party meeting on Sunday. Crucial decisions will be taken after the meeting,” he said.
The leader cited how Opposition parties boycotted the ‘Constitution Day’ function in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021. The parties had alleged that the government was undermining Constitution in governance and law-making.
“We haven’t decided whether we will take a similar step this time. It will depend on the response of the government,” he said. The government is holding a special joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament on November 26 to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.
While both the BJP and Opposition camps are confident of winning the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, the results will have a bearing on the affairs of the House. The Opposition believes that if the INDIA bloc manages to win at least one state, it can counter the BJP on Adani and other issues aggressively.
The Congress will consult INDIA bloc partners such as DMK and Samajwadi Party on chalking out a floor strategy in attacking the government on the Adani issue, said the leader. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called for the arrest of Adani after the row broke out. However, INDIA bloc party NCP may take a divergent stand on the issue.
The controversial Waqf Bill will be another point of confrontation between the Opposition and ruling benches. “The introduction of the Bill depends on how NDA ally TDP responds to it,” said another leader.
Some Opposition leaders also apprehend that the government may sneak in the One Nation One Election Bill, though it has not been listed. “The Bill has the support of NDA allies TDP and JD (U). Most likely, the government will try to pass it this time. The Opposition will resist such a move,” said the leader.