SC review value of 'socialist', 'secular' in Preamble ruling on November 25

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the inclusion of the words “socialist” and “secular” in the Preamble to the Constitution.

During the hearing, the bench observed the 1976 amendment to the Constitution, adding terms “socialist”, “secular” and “integrity” to the Preamble, underwent judicial reviews and it cannot say whatever Parliament did during the emergency period was all nullity.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, saying that it would pronounce its order on the issue on November 25.

The CJI said, “The subject amendment (42nd amendment) has been subjected to a lot of judicial reviews by this court. The Parliament has intervened. We cannot say that whatever Parliament did at that time (emergency) was all nullity.”

The bench also refused to refer the matter to a larger bench as sought by the petitioner and said “being socialist” in the Indian sense was understood to be a “welfare state”.