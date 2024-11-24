Hemant Soren to take oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28

RANCHI: JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked claim to form the government, soon after leaders of the INDIA bloc in the state unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.

He resigned as the chief minister, before staking claim to form the government. He will officiate as the acting chief minister till oath is administered to him on November 28.

"I met the governor. We staked claim to form the government, and handed over support letter of alliance partners to him.He invited us to form the government. The swearing in ceremony will be held on November 28," Soren told reporters after meeting Gangwar.

Soren, who drove to the Raj Bhavan in his car, said the governor asked him to officiate as the acting chief minister in the interim.

Soren will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. This is the fourth term that he wil be sworn in as chief minister.