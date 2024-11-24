I don't take AI lightly, it has affected creative fields: CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi

PANAJI: Considering the penetration of a new generative tool—artificial intelligence (AI) in human life especially in the creative realm, renowned lyricist, writer and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi is ready to test its capability for film ratings.
“In the future, can AI be used in the rating system of films? Is it possible by using its algorithm and data system? I am not making this statement as an official, but as a thinker, I have started thinking about it. Can AI play a role in these things?” Joshi said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he believed that whatever can be done with the brain, can also be done with AI.
“I don’t take Artificial Intelligence lightly. It was supposed to hit creative fields the last, however it has affected creative fields the first,” said Joshi, a two-time national award winner.
On the originality of content through AI, he added that creation is not limited to juggling and mathematics of words; it is also related to emotions and spiritualism.
"Creativity is associated with the existence of life. If the question is related to juggling or words and creating verses, AI can do it. In Urdu, there is a word, Laffazai (rhetoric). AI can do better in Laffazi than us. However, whether AI is capable of responding to basic questions and has any motivation, it is yet to be seen," he said.
While expressing concern over content on digital platforms being consumed by kids without parental control, the former advertising professional said that the biggest challenge before us is parenting our children and we cannot surrender them to the content.
“Content cannot be the parents of children. The danger is that the iPad is in the hands of a two-year-old child and he is spending time on it,” said Joshi, who is also the steering committee member of IFFI.
Joshi also shared that content mainly made for the grown-ups is being served to children, adding that he is aware of the absence of children films in IFFI and hopefully, in the next edition of the festival, this aspect would be taken care of.
“This is there in my mind. And next year when we come up, we will focus more on children’s content. We will recognize and honour the producer of children's content because society needs that kind of content,” concluded Joshi.