I don't take AI lightly, it has affected creative fields: CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi

PANAJI: Considering the penetration of a new generative tool—artificial intelligence (AI) in human life especially in the creative realm, renowned lyricist, writer and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi is ready to test its capability for film ratings.

“In the future, can AI be used in the rating system of films? Is it possible by using its algorithm and data system? I am not making this statement as an official, but as a thinker, I have started thinking about it. Can AI play a role in these things?” Joshi said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he believed that whatever can be done with the brain, can also be done with AI.

“I don’t take Artificial Intelligence lightly. It was supposed to hit creative fields the last, however it has affected creative fields the first,” said Joshi, a two-time national award winner.

On the originality of content through AI, he added that creation is not limited to juggling and mathematics of words; it is also related to emotions and spiritualism.