Human-centric AI is quickly emerging

Irrespective of technological evolutions, top leaders feel that customers must be treated as humans. In India, 98% of CX (customer experience) leaders and 86% of agents agree that experiences must remain human-like, be it with artificial or real humans.

Zendesk’s 2025 Customer Experience Trends reveal that consumers are demanding artificial intelligence (AI) interactions that feel more human and also personalised at the same time. They also demand that interactions should be engaging than ever before. This trend comes at a time when consumers in India continue to warm up to the technology, with 88% holding favourable views towards AI.

According to CX leaders, AI improves the quality of customer service. As it turns out, 75% of consumers in India feel more comfortable sharing personal information with AI than with human agents. Also, 85% of consumers believe that they are entering the age of AI, where its influence will permeate every sector.

Five Key Trends

1) Agents and customers alike have learned to trust AI copilots. As many as 97% of CX trendsetters in India report positive ROI (return on investments) on AI tools for agents. Also, a majority of agents in the country believe that having an AI copilot would help them do their job better.

2) Friendliness in AI has become crucial as 63% of consumers state this will provide a positive experience. If there are more human-like interactions, many consumers say they would engage more frequently with AI agents or bots.

3) Personal AI assistant popularity prompts companies to prepare for a future where assistants take the lead. With growing consumer interest in personal AI assistants such as Siri, Alexa and Google Gemini, one can find a shift towards assistant-first interactions. The report says 69% of consumers in India suspect that within the next two years, they will have their own personal AI assistant that can interact with companies for them.

4) Voice AI helps consumers feel heard across all touchpoints. Up to 92% of CX trendsetters in India agree that Voice AI is finally showing promise, heralding a new era of voice-driven customer service interactions.

5) Personalisation yields customer loyalty as 76% of consumers in the country say they expect more personalised service with AI.