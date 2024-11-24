Manipur govt scraps decision to reopen schools, colleges in Imphal Valley, Jiribam on Monday

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has scrapped its decision to reopen schools and colleges in Imphal Valley and Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.

Schools and colleges in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam were closed for about a week due to prohibitory orders issued in response to fresh violence in the state, they added.

In a fresh order issued on Sunday night, the Directorate of Education Schools stated, "The school reopening order, dated November 24, regarding the resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state government, government-aided, private, and central schools is hereby cancelled. All schools in the valley districts will remain closed on November 25 and 26."

A similar order was issued for colleges as well, officials said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders in the Valley have been relaxed from 5 am to 12 pm to allow people to buy essential items, according to separate notifications issued by the administrations of the five districts.