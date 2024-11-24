Manipur violence: Autopsy reports reveal disturbing details of family kidnapped and killed

GUWAHATI: Autopsy reports of two women and a child from Manipur's Jiribam district, who were allegedly killed by 'Kuki militants' after being abducted, have revealed chilling details.
Six persons, three women and three children were reported missing following the November 11 gunfight in the Borobekra subdivision of Jiribam, during which CRPF and police personnel gunned down 10 "armed militants."
The bodies of the six missing persons were recovered on three separate days from areas near the Manipur-Assam border and sent to Assam's Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Autopsy reports revealed that the bodies of Chingkhei Nganba Singh (3), his mother Laishram Heitombi Devi (25), and his grandmother Yurembam Rani Devi (60) bore multiple “penetrating” and “lacerated” injuries.
According to the child’s autopsy, he had a bullet wound to the skull. “Lacerated injury, 4cm X 3cm, muscle deep, present over the right anterior chest wall…” the report noted, indicating stab wounds.
The bodies of his mother and grandmother had four and five bullet wounds, respectively. The autopsy reports for the other three victims are still awaited.
The killings of the six, all from the Meitei community, triggered widespread protests across the Imphal Valley.
Irate mobs set fire to, vandalised, and looted the homes of more than a dozen ministers and MLAs.
Protestors expressed their anger at the lawmakers, accusing them of failing to curb the escalating violence. In response, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured that those responsible for the killings would be brought to justice.
At a recent meeting, NDA MLAs adopted a resolution urging the central government to declare the “Kuki militants” responsible for the killings as an “unlawful organisation.”
In connection with the attacks on legislators' homes, police have arrested seven more individuals, bringing the total number of arrests over the past few days to 39.
Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the state are set to reopen on Monday.
“Normal classes will resume for all schools in the state—government, government-aided, private, and central schools—on November 25,” a government order said.