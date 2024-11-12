Three women, three children missing after Jiribam gunfight; Meiteis and Kukis hold bandhs in Manipur
GUWAHATI: Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups staged peaceful bandhs in their respective strongholds in Manipur on Tuesday, following the deaths of at least 10 armed men and two civilians in an attack on a police station and a CRPF camp in Jiribam district, as well as the "abduction" of six civilians, including three women and as many children.
In Imphal, 13 organisations jointly announced a 24-hour "total shutdown" across the Imphal valley on Tuesday evening, protesting the alleged abduction of six people in Jiribam.
The shutdown began at 6 pm and will continue for 24 hours, civil body International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) said in a statement.
While Meitei organisations demanded the immediate release of six civilians, which included women and children, allegedly kidnapped by the militants, the Kuki-Zo groups alleged that "11 youths of the community" were "treacherously murdered in a fake encounter."
An uneasy calm prevailed in Jiribam district on Tuesday as police patrolled vulnerable areas amid a rescue operation launched for the missing civilians, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC still in effect since Monday.
Police said purported photographs of the six missing persons in captivity of militants doing the rounds on social media could not be confirmed, and the rescue operations will continue till they were traced.
Around 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were sheltered in a relief camp on the police station compound.
Following the attack, the bodies of two elderly IDPs were recovered and another three rescued, while six, including three women and children each, remained untraced. Jiri Apunba Lup, the apex Meitei body in Jiribam, claimed the six missing persons were of the same family.
Breifing about the Jiribam gunfight, Inspector General of Police (IGP) IK Muivah stated in a press conference in Imphal that armed miscreants had attacked the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp at Jakuradhor on Monday afternoon.
"The armed militants were using RPGs and other sophisticated weapons such as AKs, INSAS, and SLRs. A CRPF jawan was injured in the attack and was evacuated to Assam for treatment," Muivah said.
He added that the CRPF retaliated, and the exchange of gunfire lasted for about 45 minutes.
"About 10 militants were found dead. Two elderly persons were burnt to death, while three women and three minor children were found missing," the IGP confirmed, adding that police are actively working to locate the six missing individuals.
Earlier in the day, the bodies of two elderly men belonging to the Meitei community, identified as Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho, were found following the gunfight. Muivah said, "The two elderly men died after the insurgents torched a few shops in the Jakuradhor Karong area."
Muivah explained, "We always try to caution our armed forces to restrict their firing, which is a standard practice. However, when they are fired upon with sophisticated weapons, retaliation is part of our mandate. Reinforcements from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and the police have been deployed, and combing operations are underway."
Responding to claims by some Kuki-Zo organisations that the 10 deceased individuals were "village volunteers," Muivah countered that, based on the weapons recovered and the military-style clothing found on the individuals, "we can say they were either armed militants or armed miscreants."
"They were there to instigate violence, but due to the actions of the CRPF, the scale of violence was controlled," he added.
The six missing persons were identified as Yumrembam Rani Devi (60), Telem Thoibi Devi (31) and her daughter Telem Thajamanbi Devi (8), Laishram Heithoibi Devi (25) and her two children Laishram Chingkheinganba Singh (two-and-a-half-years old) and Laishram Lamnganba Singh (10 months).
Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, another Kuki-Zo organisation, alleged that the 10 "village volunteers" had been "ambushed and murdered."
On Tuesday, Kuki-Zo tribal communities observed a 13-hour "total shutdown" in their areas to pay respect to the 10 killed.
In Jiribam district, an uneasy calm prevails, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC still in effect since Monday.
Meanwhile, schools and colleges were closed, markets shut, and vehicles remained off the roads as the hill areas witnessed a total shutdown.
No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Kuki-dominated hill areas during the shutdown, officials said.
Various Kuki-Zo organisations sought a probe into the events that unfolded in Jiribam.
In protest of the "inhumane actions" of the CRPF in Jiribam, the Kuki Students’ Organisation issued a "notice" on Tuesday, warning that "no CRPF personnel shall be allowed to leave their camp premises."
They have demanded a thorough, court-monitored investigation into what they described as a "fake encounter."
In a statement, the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) said, "...no CRPF personnel shall be allowed to leave their camp premises. Any CRPF personnel found in violation of this notice shall do so at their own risk and responsibility. This directive will remain enforced until the CRPF publicly acknowledges and apologises for their barbaric actions in Jiribam."
The Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF) said, "In light of the inhumane actions of the CRPF in Jiribam yesterday, in which 11 of our youths were treacherously murdered, we announce a social boycott of the CRPF. We demand an impartial court-monitored investigation into what can be best described as 'fake encounter'."
The Hmar Students' Association (HSA), a part of the larger Kuki-Zo community, demanded a CBI investigation into the incident and "deployment of neutral peacekeeping forces."