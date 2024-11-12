Three women, three children missing after Jiribam gunfight; Meiteis and Kukis hold bandhs in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups staged peaceful bandhs in their respective strongholds in Manipur on Tuesday, following the deaths of at least 10 armed men and two civilians in an attack on a police station and a CRPF camp in Jiribam district, as well as the "abduction" of six civilians, including three women and as many children.

In Imphal, 13 organisations jointly announced a 24-hour "total shutdown" across the Imphal valley on Tuesday evening, protesting the alleged abduction of six people in Jiribam.

The shutdown began at 6 pm and will continue for 24 hours, civil body International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) said in a statement.

While Meitei organisations demanded the immediate release of six civilians, which included women and children, allegedly kidnapped by the militants, the Kuki-Zo groups alleged that "11 youths of the community" were "treacherously murdered in a fake encounter."

An uneasy calm prevailed in Jiribam district on Tuesday as police patrolled vulnerable areas amid a rescue operation launched for the missing civilians, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC still in effect since Monday.

Police said purported photographs of the six missing persons in captivity of militants doing the rounds on social media could not be confirmed, and the rescue operations will continue till they were traced.

Around 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were sheltered in a relief camp on the police station compound.

Following the attack, the bodies of two elderly IDPs were recovered and another three rescued, while six, including three women and children each, remained untraced. Jiri Apunba Lup, the apex Meitei body in Jiribam, claimed the six missing persons were of the same family.

Breifing about the Jiribam gunfight, Inspector General of Police (IGP) IK Muivah stated in a press conference in Imphal that armed miscreants had attacked the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp at Jakuradhor on Monday afternoon.

"The armed militants were using RPGs and other sophisticated weapons such as AKs, INSAS, and SLRs. A CRPF jawan was injured in the attack and was evacuated to Assam for treatment," Muivah said.

He added that the CRPF retaliated, and the exchange of gunfire lasted for about 45 minutes.

"About 10 militants were found dead. Two elderly persons were burnt to death, while three women and three minor children were found missing," the IGP confirmed, adding that police are actively working to locate the six missing individuals.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of two elderly men belonging to the Meitei community, identified as Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho, were found following the gunfight. Muivah said, "The two elderly men died after the insurgents torched a few shops in the Jakuradhor Karong area."