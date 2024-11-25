Both Houses adjourned till Wednesday amid Opposition uproar

Uproar by Opposition parties forced proceedings in both Houses of Parliament --the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha-- to be adjourned until Wednesday.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition, led by the Congress, attempted to raise the issue of the indictment of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and others in a US court. The charges relate to paying bribes to secure solar power supply contracts.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned without any significant business being conducted on Monday, due to protests from Opposition members on a range of issues.

When the Lower House reconvened at noon, Opposition members raised slogans relating to the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and demanded an investigation into allegations made against a prominent businessman in a US court.

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the session, asked if members were unwilling to let the House proceed with its business. The chair then decided to adjourn proceedings until Wednesday.