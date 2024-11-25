Competition Commission of India rejects Apple's plea to halt investigation into anti-trust report

India's antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) rejected a request from Apple Inc. to put a hold on the investigation report that revealed the corporation breached competition laws, allowing the ongoing investigation to continue, as reported by Reuters.

The CCI had recalled investigation reports in August this year after Apple alleged that the former had disclosed commercial secrets to competitors, including Tinder-owned Match, in a case dating back to 2021. The corporation said these sensitive information ought to be removed.

The CCI responded by ordering all the concerned parties to return the reports and destroy any left, before issuing new orders.

Following this, Apple, in November, alleged that the Indian non-profit Together We Fight Society (TWFS), the main complainant in the anti-trust investigation, had not complied to the orders of the old investigation reports to be destroyed. The corporation asked the CCI to take against TWFS for the non-compliance with the order and to withhold the revised report.