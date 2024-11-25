Family alleges Muslim youth beaten, stripped, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Meerut; police dispute charges

MEERUT: A youth was allegedly beaten, stripped and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram here, his family alleged on Monday.

However, police have denied that he was stripped and forced to chant by the accused and said that it prima facie appears to be a case of enmity.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Saturday when Gulfam, a resident of Sofipur village in Pallavpuram, was returning home after practising at a private shooting range in Mangal Pandey Nagar, his father, Aftab, said.

Aftab alleged that Gulfam was taken to Victoria Park by three youths on a motorcycle where they beat him, stripped him and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

They also snatched his mobile phone.