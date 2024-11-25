Sambhal violence: SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, SP MLA's son booked; 25 arrested so far

SAMBHAL: Police have lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused, officials said on Monday.

The district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into Sambhal till November 30.

Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil and the district administration declared a holiday in all schools for Monday.

Three people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid clashed with police.

A fourth injured person died on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said seven FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence.

Six people, including Barq and Iqbal, were named and 2,750 others have been mentioned as unidentified, he said.