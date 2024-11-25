Manipur violence : Protestors condemn killings, demand AFSPA repeal

GUWAHATI: Protests erupted in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Monday, a day after the chilling details of the autopsy reports of a three-year-old boy, his mother, and grandmother became public.

The trio was among six individuals allegedly abducted and killed by Kuki militants in the Jiribam district recently. The autopsy reports for the remaining three victims a woman and two children have not yet been shared by authorities.

Defying curfew orders, protestors took out a rally to condemn the killings and demand the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), which was recently reimposed in six police station areas of the Imphal valley.

The rally, organised by various groups, commenced from the Kongba Bazaar area. Most of the participants were women. Security forces stopped the rally approximately 1 km short of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

In anticipation of unrest following the release of the autopsy reports, the state government increased security in Imphal valley and rescinded an earlier order to reopen educational institutions.

Protestors carried posters and placards with messages such as “Repeal AFSPA, 1958” and “Stop killing women and children.”