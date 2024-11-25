New cubs born to Cheetah Nirva at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: Good news came from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) as a new addition to the existing cheetah family was reported on Monday.

Just hours after arriving in London for a week-long UK and Germany tour, MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav shared the news of the latest cheetah family addition on Monday evening.

“Fresh joy and happiness in Kuno. Today, the Cheetah Project has achieved a major milestone. In our Cheetah State, Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, a female cheetah, ‘Nirva,’ has given birth to cubs. The forest department will soon confirm the number of cubs. I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the forest workers involved in cheetah conservation for this achievement. May you continue to contribute to environmental conservation and ecological balance through your dedicated efforts,” the MP CM posted on the microblogging platform X.