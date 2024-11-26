Follow traditions of dignified, constructive debates of Constituent Assembly: LS Speaker Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged members to follow the tradition of constructive and dignified debates set by the Constituent Assembly while deliberating upon the Constitution that was adopted 75 years ago.

Addressing an event to kick-start year-long celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Birla said the Constituent Assembly had worked hard for nearly three years to weave together the geographic and social diversity of the country in the Constitution.

"These traditions of constructive and dignified debates should be implemented by our respective Houses as well," he said.

Birla said the Constituent Assembly has seen members sharing views with dignity and the tradition of such discourse should continue.