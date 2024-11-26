Hemant Soren ordered to appear in court on December 4 in land scam case

The ED, in its complaint, stated that it had issued ten summons to Hemant Soren in the money laundering case linked to the land scam. However, he appeared before the agency only twice, on 20 January and 31 January 2024. According to the ED, Soren disregarded the summons on eight occasions.

The first summons was issued in August 2023, requiring Soren to appear on 14 August. Despite this, the agency subsequently issued nine additional summons, with Soren appearing only twice—on 20 January and 31 January 2024.

Following his failure to comply with the eighth summons, Soren eventually agreed to join the investigation and was questioned by the ED at his Ranchi residence on 20 January 2024, for over seven hours.

On 27 January 2024, the ED sent another letter to Soren, asking him to decide on the time and place for questioning on either 29 or 31 January. The agency explicitly stated that if he failed to choose a suitable time and place, they would conduct the questioning at his official residence.

Soren, in response to the tenth summons, agreed to appear for questioning on 31 January 2024. However, the ED finally arrested him on 31 January after he reportedly evaded the agency by disappearing from his Delhi residence on 29 January. Soren remained untraceable for nearly 40 hours before resurfacing in Ranchi on the day of his arrest.

This legal development further intensifies the challenges facing Hemant Soren amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged land scam.