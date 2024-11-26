Indian Constitution live, progressive document: Prez Murmu addresses Parliament on Samvidhan Divas

NEW DELHI: The Indian Constitution is a live and progressive document through we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event to kickstart the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Murmu recalled the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," she said.

"Law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in our democracy," added Murmu.

The president also released the Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the Constitution.