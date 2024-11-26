Nation

Indian Constitution live, progressive document: Prez Murmu addresses Parliament on Samvidhan Divas

In an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Murmu also highlighted the contribution of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in shaping the document.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Samvidhan Divas' function at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Samvidhan Divas' function at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.Photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Indian Constitution is a live and progressive document through we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event to kickstart the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Murmu recalled the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," she said.

"Law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in our democracy," added Murmu.

The president also released the Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the Constitution.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Samvidhan Divas' function at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
Rahul calls Constitution powerful tool to protect poorest; Congress leaders comment on Samvidhan Divas
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Samvidhan Divas' function at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.
Samvidhan Divas: PM Modi, HM Shah greet people on 75th anniversary of Constitution
Constitution Day
Droupadi Murmu
Samvidhan Divas

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com