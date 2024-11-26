Udaipur royal feud over city palace entry escalates, three injured in violent clashes

JAIPUR: The ongoing property and succession disputes within the former royal family of Mewar have taken a violent turn. The crisis erupted shortly after the coronation of Vishvraj Singh as the 77th custodian of the Mewar royalty on Monday. However, late that night, he was barred from entering the City Palace, and the impasse continued to escalate on Tuesday, marking the second day of heightened tensions.

Vishvraj Singh Mewar, also an MLA of the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, addressed the media, criticizing the district administration. He stated, "The administration has shown weakness in upholding my rights. Visiting the temple is not criminal trespass. Yesterday was a special occasion, tied to custom, and visiting the Eklingji temple holds historical significance. I will visit Eklingji again tomorrow, as it predates Dhuni and carries a distinct tradition."

The conflict stems from a long-standing family feud over control and access to the City Palace and the properties under the Udaipur Palace Trust. The dispute was reignited following the death of Mahendra Singh Mewar, the former Rana of Mewar, after which his elder son, Vishvraj Singh, was crowned.

During a customary post-coronation visit to the Dhuni Mata temple, located within the Udaipur City Palace, Vishvraj Singh was denied entry by his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, leading to a heated confrontation.