Udaipur royal feud over city palace entry escalates, three injured in violent clashes

JAIPUR: The ongoing property and succession disputes within the former royal family of Mewar have taken a violent turn. The crisis erupted shortly after the coronation of Vishvraj Singh as the 77th custodian of the Mewar royalty on Monday. However, late that night, he was barred from entering the City Palace, and the impasse continued to escalate on Tuesday, marking the second day of heightened tensions.
Vishvraj Singh Mewar, also an MLA of the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, addressed the media, criticizing the district administration. He stated, "The administration has shown weakness in upholding my rights. Visiting the temple is not criminal trespass. Yesterday was a special occasion, tied to custom, and visiting the Eklingji temple holds historical significance. I will visit Eklingji again tomorrow, as it predates Dhuni and carries a distinct tradition."
The conflict stems from a long-standing family feud over control and access to the City Palace and the properties under the Udaipur Palace Trust. The dispute was reignited following the death of Mahendra Singh Mewar, the former Rana of Mewar, after which his elder son, Vishvraj Singh, was crowned.
During a customary post-coronation visit to the Dhuni Mata temple, located within the Udaipur City Palace, Vishvraj Singh was denied entry by his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, leading to a heated confrontation.
Reports indicate that the Udaipur Palace Trust, led by Arvind Singh Mewar, issued two public notices on Monday morning restricting unauthorized access to the trust’s properties. The notices explicitly stated that Vishvraj Singh is neither a trustee nor entitled to any legal rights within the trust. These notices were published in local newspapers, and when Vishvraj Singh arrived at the palace gates, he was turned away.
The situation soon escalated into violence, with stone pelting reported between the two sides late into the night.
Videos and images of the altercation surfaced, highlighting the administration’s failure to control the conflict. Senior officials, including the IG of the Udaipur Range, the District Collector, and the SP, intervened late in the evening to mediate and address Vishvraj Singh’s concerns.
Eklingji Temple Visit Amid Rising Tensions
Despite the ongoing tensions, a schedule has been confirmed for Vishvraj Singh’s visit to the Eklingji temple. He is set to leave from Samor Bagh on Wednesday morning at 10:00 am.
Impact on Mewar’s Legacy and Rajasthan’s Image
The Mewar royal family, descendants of the legendary Maharana Pratap, holds significant cultural and historical stature in India and abroad. However, this public dispute has tarnished the family’s prestige and disappointed tourists who revere Mewar’s legacy.
Moreover, the timing of the conflict is particularly damaging, as it coincides with the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan Summit,' a high-profile event aimed at attracting investors. The Rajasthan government’s efforts to promote the state’s culture and heritage have been overshadowed by this internal feud, raising concerns about governance and the region’s image on the global stage.