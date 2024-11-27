Akhilesh Yadav claims Sambhal victim's kin threatened by UP Police, seeks SC intervention

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of allegations that the Uttar Pradesh Police threatened the kin of a Sambhal violence victim and took their thumb impression on a blank piece of paper.

He claimed the violence was "orchestrated" and sought to know whether "BJP activists, raising slogans, were accompanying the survey team" during its second visit to the Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Sunday.

The Sambhal Police has so far not reacted to Yadav's allegation.

In a post on X, Yadav attached a media report in which the family members of Naeem, one of the four killed in the violence, claimed that on the night of November 25 -- a day after violence erupted in Sambhal -- around 20 policemen came to their house and warned them against talking to the media.