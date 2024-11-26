Sambhal violence: Death toll rises to five, internet services remain suspended

SAMBHAL: The death toll from the violent protests that erupted in Sambhal on Sunday rose to five, even as normalcy began returning to the district.

Schools reopened, and shops selling daily essentials resumed operations on Tuesday. However, internet services remained suspended for the third consecutive day.

The unrest was triggered by a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, following a petition claiming it was originally a Harihar temple.

As per sources, police and district administration officials continued to monitor the situation closely, with personnel deployed at key intersections. Moreover, Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams remained stationed in sensitive areas.

District authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives in Sambhal until November 30. While most parts of the district remained calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid appeared deserted.