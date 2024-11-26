Sambhal violence: Death toll rises to five, internet services remain suspended

SAMBHAL: The death toll from the violent protests that erupted in Sambhal on Sunday rose to five, even as normalcy began returning to the district.
Schools reopened, and shops selling daily essentials resumed operations on Tuesday. However, internet services remained suspended for the third consecutive day.
The unrest was triggered by a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, following a petition claiming it was originally a Harihar temple.
As per sources, police and district administration officials continued to monitor the situation closely, with personnel deployed at key intersections. Moreover, Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams remained stationed in sensitive areas.
District authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives in Sambhal until November 30. While most parts of the district remained calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid appeared deserted.
Autopsy reports reveal use of country-made weapons
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Singh disclosed that autopsy reports of the deceased indicated gunshot injuries caused by bullets fired from country-made weapons. The reports revealed that most injuries were from .315 bore bullets fired at close range.
This finding has raised questions, as police sources claimed only pellet guns were used to disperse the mob. “Whether the deceased were killed by bullets fired by another group of protesters is a matter of investigation,” Singh said.
Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Singh stated that FIRs have been registered against 15 identified individuals, while the remaining accused are yet to be identified.
The condition of one injured civilian and a police officer remains critical.
He also added that the families of the deceased have been informed that they may also lodge FIRs.
On the other hand, an FIR filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, alleges that he made provocative statements and incited people before violence erupted over the court-ordered survey of a mosque.
The FIR, registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to unlawful assembly, use of criminal force against public servants, endangering lives, promoting disharmony, and destruction of private property, names Barq, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mahmood’s son Sohail Iqbal, and 700-800 unidentified individuals.
According to the FIR, an armed mob gathered near the mosque around 9 a.m. on Sunday, intending to disrupt the survey being conducted as per a local court’s orders.
The complaint also alleges that two days before the violence, Barq visited the mosque for namaz and made provocative statements, accusing him of inciting communal disharmony for political gains.
On the day of the violence, the FIR claims that Sohail Iqbal and others further provoked the crowd. The mob allegedly chanted slogans such as “Zia Ur Rehman is with us,” “We are with you, we will protect you,” and “Complete your goals.”
Despite requests from administrative officials and police to refrain from obstructing the survey, the mob reportedly raised slogans, pelted stones, and vandalised police vehicles and private property.
Several shops were set ablaze, and an unidentified individual allegedly fired at Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary with the intent to kill. Chaudhary sustained a bullet wound in his right leg.
District police are reviewing drone footage and CCTV recordings to identify those involved in the violence.
Tensions had been simmering in Sambhal since November 19, when the mosque was first surveyed under a court directive following a petition claiming the site was originally a Harihar temple.