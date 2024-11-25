Use of power to create a rift: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Sambhal violence

NEW DELHI: A day after violence rocked Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, the Congress on Monday accused the BJP of creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims and urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter as soon as possible.

Three people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured on Sunday as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal clashed with police.

A fourth injured person died on Monday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the violence and firing."

The administration, without listening to all the parties, insensitively took action that vitiated the atmosphere further and led to the deaths of people -- for which the BJP government is directly responsible, he charged.

"The BJP's use of power to create a rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country. I request the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter as soon as possible and do justice," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief also appealed for peace and mutual harmony.

"We all have to join together to ensure that India moves forward on the path of unity and constitution, not communalism and hatred," Gandhi asserted.