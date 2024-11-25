Sambhal mosque management says excavation rumour sparked violence held SDM, CO responsible

"Draining the water led to a confusion among those gathered outside, who believed excavation was taking place and it provoked the crowd," he said.

Ali accused the Circle Officer Anuj Kumar of provoking the crowd.

"Anuj Kumar abused the people gathered outside the mosque and ordered a lathi charge, which led to a chaos."

"I personally witnessed the police firing at the crowd," he told reporters.

"The deaths and clashes occurred because of the actions of SDM Vandana Mishra and CO Anuj Kumar," Ali added.

The official appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to compensate the families of those who died in the Sunday violence. Shortly after the press conference, police detained Ali.