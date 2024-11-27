BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah had utter disregard for human life, says HC refusing his release

Instead of helping the victims, the accused persons chose to drive the vehicle continuing its high speed till it broke down, it added.

The court noted that Mihir Shah had also attempted to flee as he apprehended arrest.

"We are of the clear opinion that since the grounds of arrest in a situation like this, which are well within the knowledge of the offenders, they shall not be permitted to take advantage on the account that the grounds of arrest' are not communicated in writing," HC said.

The bench held that sufficient evidence was available on the very first day of the incident in the form of CCTV footage and the statement of witnesses including the complainant himself, who gave the number of the offending car.

The bench said it is clearly seen in the CCTV footage submitted by the prosecution that Mihir Shah was driving the car.