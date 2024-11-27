Himalayan river basins under climate change threat, urgent action needed: Jal Shakti Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Jalshakti ​has urged the need for climate mitigation to prevent a severe reduction in snow cover due to climate change.

It also urged to save water resources in major river basins including the Ganges, Indus and Brahmaputra.

The ministry filed an affidavit in response to the NGT notice. It stated that different fossil fuel emission scenarios lead to the melting of glaciers up to 44.45 per cent in the near future.

Melting of snow cover will amplify ​negative hydrological impacts in the different Himalayan basins.

The NGT had previously issued a notice to the ministry regarding the accelerated melting of snow and glaciers that would impact different Himalayan river basins.

I​n its response, the ministry ​has cited different emission scenarios that lead to the melting of snow cover and glaciers by 14.75% and 44.45% in the near and far future, respectively.

According to the affidavit, the ministry underlined two Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) impact of climate change in extreme conditions i.e. rapid fossil fuel development, and reduction of emission by half by the end of century.