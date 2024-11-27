Himalayan river basins under climate change threat, urgent action needed: Jal Shakti Ministry
NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Jalshakti has urged the need for climate mitigation to prevent a severe reduction in snow cover due to climate change.
It also urged to save water resources in major river basins including the Ganges, Indus and Brahmaputra.
The ministry filed an affidavit in response to the NGT notice. It stated that different fossil fuel emission scenarios lead to the melting of glaciers up to 44.45 per cent in the near future.
Melting of snow cover will amplify negative hydrological impacts in the different Himalayan basins.
The NGT had previously issued a notice to the ministry regarding the accelerated melting of snow and glaciers that would impact different Himalayan river basins.
In its response, the ministry has cited different emission scenarios that lead to the melting of snow cover and glaciers by 14.75% and 44.45% in the near and far future, respectively.
According to the affidavit, the ministry underlined two Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) impact of climate change in extreme conditions i.e. rapid fossil fuel development, and reduction of emission by half by the end of century.
The two projections indicate a profound shift in the dynamics of water flows in the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Indus river.
Moderate emissions scenarios lead to a gradual decline in snow cover and snowmelt runoff with increased rainfall and glacial melt contributing significantly.
The snowmelt decrease by 14.75% and 44.45% in the near and far future, respectively, while glacial melt and rainfall increase substantially.
Such a scenario reflects a slow but steady transition from snow-driven to rain and glacier-driven runoff, particularly after 2050.
In contrast, the other extreme emission scenario shows much more drastic changes. It triggers snow cover and snowmelt to decline sharply with a 53.77% reduction in snowmelt runoff by 2090.
Rainfall and glacial melt might increase significantly, especially after mid-century resulting in more extreme total runoff fluctuations.
Hence, the Jal Shakthi ministry urged the need for mitigation to prevent severe reduction in snow cover and management of the increasing variability in water resources.