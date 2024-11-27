Jhansi hospital fire: U.P government removes principal, suspends three staff members

LUCKNOW: Initiating action against those found responsible for lapses that led to the fire at the NICU ward of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, which claimed the lives of 10 infants on November 15, the Uttar Pradesh government removed the principal of the medical college and suspended three other staff members on Wednesday.

The state government took this action based on the findings of a high-level inquiry conducted by a four-member committee, headed by Director General of Medical Education Kinjal Singh.

The four-member committee submitted its report on the November 15 fire incident on Monday. Notably, besides the 10 infants who lost their lives that night, the toll from the fire incident later rose to 18.