Jhansi hospital fire: U.P government removes principal, suspends three staff members

LUCKNOW: Initiating action against those found responsible for lapses that led to the fire at the NICU ward of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, which claimed the lives of 10 infants on November 15, the Uttar Pradesh government removed the principal of the medical college and suspended three other staff members on Wednesday.
The state government took this action based on the findings of a high-level inquiry conducted by a four-member committee, headed by Director General of Medical Education Kinjal Singh.
The four-member committee submitted its report on the November 15 fire incident on Monday. Notably, besides the 10 infants who lost their lives that night, the toll from the fire incident later rose to 18.
The action was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of Medical Health.
Based on the report from the four-member committee, Medical College Principal Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar has been removed from his post and attached to the Directorate of Medical Education in the state capital, Lucknow.
Chief Medical Superintendent of the medical college and hospital Dr. Sachin Mahur has been served a chargesheet for alleged lapses.
Three other staff members who faced the axe include Junior Engineer (Electrical) Sanjeet Kumar, NICU Ward Nursing Sister-in-Charge Sandhya Rai, and Chief Superintendent Dr. Sunita Rathore. All three have been suspended with immediate effect.
According to a government official, the department has also issued chargesheets to all those facing action. The chargesheets detail the allegations, and the accused staff members will have to provide an explanation to the department.
The committee's report, submitted on Monday night, identified negligence and outlined recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Additionally, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that a probe by the Jhansi Divisional Commissioner has been ordered to ascertain the role of Dr. Om Shankar Chaurasia, Head of the Paediatrics Department at the Medical College, who is also in charge of the Electrical Department.
The tragic fire occurred at the neonatal intensive care unit of the medical college hospital on the night of November 15, in which 10 infants died. Of the 39 rescued, eight others later died due to illness, according to the medical college administration.