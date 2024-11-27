NIA raids multiple places in 3 states as part of probe into Davinder Bambiha case

NEW DELHI: In a crackdown against terror-gangster nexus, the NIA on Wednesday conducted raids at premises linked with associates of Davinder Bambiha syndicate at nine locations in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The NIA’s probe into the case relates to a conspiracy by terror outfits to smuggle arms and ammunition into the country, they said.

“The NIA teams searched the premises of suspects in the terror-gangster syndicate case in Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram districts of Haryana, Jalandhar district of Punjab and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh,” a senior official said.

Later in an official statement, the NIA said that following the searches at the premises, the team of investigators recovered a host of incriminating materials, including mobile/digital devices, banking transactions and property-related documents, and seized them.

Bambiha, a notorious gangster, was killed in a police encounter in 2016, the officials said. Bambiha gang members are considered rivals of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, they added.

Wednesday’s searches were part of the NIA’s continuous crackdown on terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, narcotics, explosives and other contraband into India, the agency said.

NIA investigations in the case, registered on the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), further show large-scale attempts by these organisations and terrorists to raise funds for carrying out terror acts on Indian soil, the agency noted in the statement.