SC flags 'worrying trend' of rape cases filed after consensual relationships turn sour

The apex court also made it clear in its verdict that a woman may have reasons to have a physical relationship other than a promise of marriage made by the man, such as personal liking for the male partner without insisting upon formal marital ties. Thus, in a situation where a physical relationship is maintained for a prolonged period knowingly by the woman, it cannot be said with certainty that the said physical relationship was purely because of the alleged promise made by the appellant to marry her. "Thus, unless it can be shown that the physical relationship was purely because of the promise of marriage, thereby having a direct nexus with the physical relationship without being influenced by any other consideration, it cannot be said that there was vitiation of consent under misconception of fact," the apex court said.

It also agreed with the accused's argument and stated that "it appears that discontinuance of financial support to the complainant, rather than the alleged resiling from the promise to marry by the appellant, appears to be the triggering point for making the allegation by the complainant after a long consensual relationship for about nine years," the apex court observed.