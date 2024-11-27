Two cubs born to African cheetah Neerva found dead at Kuno National Park; mutilated carcasses recovered

SHEOPUR: Two cubs born to African cheetah Neerva were found dead and their mutilated carcasses were recovered at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

A team of forest staffers monitoring the movement of cheetahs received signals through radio telemetry about Neerva was away from her den, following which they along with veterinarians rushed to the spot for inspection and found mutilated carcasses of the two cubs inside, he said.

"After inspecting all possible places inside the boma, they concluded that no proof was found about the existence of any more cheetah cubs," the official said.

Confusion prevailed on Monday over the exact number of cubs that Neerva gave birth to.