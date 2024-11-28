Chaos in Bihar assembly as RJD MLA protests seating arrangement, threatens to occupy CM's seat

Later, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met with the Speaker in his chamber to discuss the seating arrangements and the unresolved disqualification petitions for rebel MLAs. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi criticized the Speaker's inaction on his petition seeking the disqualification of seven MLAs five from the RJD and two from the Congress who defected to the NDA during the budget session.

Tejashwi described the decision to allow these MLAs to sit on the ruling side as "arbitrary" and stated that the Speaker had assured him the matter would be addressed soon.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra clarified his actions, stating that he had no intention of occupying the CM's seat but merely wanted to make a point. He urged the Speaker to either disqualify the rebel MLAs or direct them to sit on the opposition side.