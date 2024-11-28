NIA raids 22 locations across six states in cross-border human trafficking case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 22 locations across six states in connection with a case related to human trafficking.

The case involves syndicate members allegedly luring Indian youth to work at overseas call centres engaged in cyber fraud, officials said.

A senior NIA official stated, “The premises of 17 suspects were searched in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Punjab as part of the ongoing investigations into an organised trafficking syndicate.”

The suspects have been identified as sub-agents, associates, and relatives of Cambodia-based Indian agents involved in trafficking Indian youth to Southeast Asian countries. The official added, “The investigation has revealed that these suspects were involved in trafficking job-seeking youth to foreign countries and managing their financial transactions and other logistics.”