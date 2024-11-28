Schools, colleges in Manipur to reopen after fresh violence

GUWAHATI: Educational institutions in Manipur will reopen on Friday after they remained closed for 13 days in the wake of fresh violence.

“Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state – government, government-aided, private and central – from the 29th of November, (Friday) onwards. All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools are hereby directed to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly,” the directorate of education, schools, stated in an order.

Another order issued by the higher & technical education department said, "it is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions/ government-aided colleges under Higher & Technical Education Department, including state universities, shall resume classes w.e.f 29.11.2024 (Friday).”

The state’s home department decided on the reopening of educational institutions after assessing the prevailing law and order situation. The government had earlier ordered the closure of the institutions in the Imphal Valley and Jiribam district due to widespread protests against the recent killings of six persons – three women and three children – in Jiribam.