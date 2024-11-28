UG students to soon get option to shorten, extend duration of degree courses: UGC chief

NEW DELHI: Higher Education Institutions will soon be able to offer an option to undergraduate students to shorten or extend their study durations instead of the standard duration of their degree programmes, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the SOPs for HEIs to offer the Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP) in a meeting this week.

The draft norms will now be put in the public domain for feedback from stakeholders. While the degrees will mention a self-contained note that the academic requirements required in a standard duration have been completed in a shortened or extended duration, they will be treated at par with standard duration degrees for academic and recruitment purposes.

"Students can use this option to shorten or extend their study durations based on their learning abilities. ADP allows students to complete a three-year or four-year degree in reduced time by earning additional credits per semester, while EDP enables an extended timeline with fewer credits per semester," Kumar told PTI.