You have failed, step down: Mizoram party to Manipur CM N Biren Singh

GUWAHATI: The Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram on Thursday asked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to step down, alleging that his leadership has not only failed to resolve the crisis but has also perpetuated the suffering of innocent people.

In a statement, the MNF said the ongoing crisis in Manipur, “exacerbated by the catastrophic failure of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s government”, demands immediate and resolute action. The party alleged that the suffering “inflicted upon our Zofate brethren” due to ethnic conflict has reached intolerable levels.

“Chief Minister Biren Singh’s inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his continuation in office both untenable and shameful...We demand that Chief Minister Biren Singh step down immediately,” the MNF said.

It asked the Centre to take urgent, decisive action to end this crisis once and for all.

"As of November 22, 2024, the violence claimed 219 lives of our ethnic kin, destroyed nearly 360 churches, and left countless others injured. Over 7,000 homes have been burnt, and 200 villages reduced to ashes. More than 41,425 individuals are displaced, forced to live as refugees within their own country. Such atrocities demand not just leadership but an unrelenting pursuit of justice and restoration,” the MNF said.

In a nation celebrated as the world’s largest democracy, the continued erosion of human rights and attacks on religious sanctuaries betray the foundational values of justice and secularism, the party further stated.

“The plight of our fellow Zofate weighs heavily on our collective conscience. The MNF government, under (previous) Chief Minister Zoramthanga, had shown exemplary leadership in extending substantial assistance to the displaced," the statement said.

"Refugees from Manipur, Myanmar, and Bangladesh have been provided with food, shelter, and education. Even now, MNF leaders and MLAs have travelled to Manipur, offering direct support to our affected kin,” it added.

“We call upon all Zofate to unite and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our people. This is a time for resilience, compassion, and unwavering solidarity. We urge the people of Mizoram to continue their efforts, both individually and through organisations, to extend their support with renewed vigour,” the statement added.

The MNF commended its Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena for raising this issue “with courage” in parliamentary debates, amplifying the voice of the Zofate community and advocating for justice.