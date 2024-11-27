Manipur violence: Autopsy of kidnapped infant reveals multiple gunshot wounds, missing eyeball

Chilling details have emerged from the autopsy report of six members of a family whose bodies were recovered from the Barak river in Manipur’s Jiribam district, revealing horrifying injuries, including missing eyeballs and multiple gunshot wounds.
The victims, identified as members of a Meitei family, were allegedly kidnapped and killed by Kuki-Zo militants.
Among them was a 10-month-old boy, Laishram Lamnganba, whose body was found in a state of thawing with both eyeballs missing, a chopping wound, and dislocation of the head, according to the autopsy conducted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.
The infant's body, dressed in a T-shirt and vest, was reportedly decomposed when it arrived at the mortuary on November 17.
An eight-year-old girl, Telen Thajanganbi, sustained multiple bullet wounds, including severe abdominal injuries, the report stated.
Another victim, a 31-year-old woman named Telem Thoibi, suffered crushing injuries to her scalp, fractured skull bones, and missing cranial membranes, in addition to gunshot wounds.
The autopsy details of the woman, girl, and infant were disclosed on Wednesday, days after the reports for three other family members were released.
Two days back, the autopsy reports revealed that the bodies of Chingkhei Nganba Singh (3), his mother Laishram Heitombi Devi (25), and his grandmother Yurembam Rani Devi (60) bore multiple “penetrating” and “lacerated” injuries.
The report of Chingkheinganba Singh showed that his right eye was missing, and he had a bullet wound in the skull.