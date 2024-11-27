Manipur violence: Autopsy of kidnapped infant reveals multiple gunshot wounds, missing eyeball

Chilling details have emerged from the autopsy report of six members of a family whose bodies were recovered from the Barak river in Manipur’s Jiribam district, revealing horrifying injuries, including missing eyeballs and multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims, identified as members of a Meitei family, were allegedly kidnapped and killed by Kuki-Zo militants.

Among them was a 10-month-old boy, Laishram Lamnganba, whose body was found in a state of thawing with both eyeballs missing, a chopping wound, and dislocation of the head, according to the autopsy conducted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The infant's body, dressed in a T-shirt and vest, was reportedly decomposed when it arrived at the mortuary on November 17.